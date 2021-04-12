Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,782 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Q Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:33 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots.  Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Q Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.