Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:33 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.