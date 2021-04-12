Second Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Carjacking Task Force announce a second arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 11:03 pm, in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through an online dating application at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 20-014-829

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 7:29 pm, in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through an online dating application at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-014-783

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at approximately 4:34 pm, in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through an online dating application at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and struck the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-993

Previously, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Monday, April 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.