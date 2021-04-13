Ninety One Continues Expansion Across US Institutional Team with West Coast Hire
Sasha Talcott, Ninety One's Regional Director, West Coast
Sasha Talcott joins firm, based in Los Angeles
Sasha brings a great breadth of experience as a trusted partner to many institutional investors and joins us at an exciting time.”LA & NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One, an independent, active global investment manager, announced the appointment of its new Institutional Regional Director for the West Coast, Sasha Talcott, CFA. In this role, Ms. Talcott is responsible for leading the West Coast Institutional business development efforts which includes cultivating and managing relationships and representing Ninety One’s investment strategies to institutional investors and their respective consultants. Ms. Talcott is based in Los Angeles and reports to Philip Anker, Head of North America Institutional and Regional CEO.
— Philip Anker, CEO, Ninety One North America
Founded in South Africa and headquartered in London, Ninety One established an Americas presence in 2008 and has steadily grown the business to $25 billion AUM, as of September 30, 2020. With a strong pipeline of new business opportunities in the institutional space, focused largely on Public Funds, Corporate Funds, Healthcare organizations, Insurance companies, Endowments & Foundations and Family Offices, bringing Ms. Talcott on board represents an important step in the continued build-out of Ninety One’s institutional business.
“We’re thrilled Sasha has joined our team and we look forward to the role she will play in expanding our reach and deepening existing relationships,” Mr. Anker explained. “Sasha brings a great breadth of experience as a trusted partner to many institutional investors and joins us at an exciting time – we are seeing increasing interest in the differentiated global expertise and forward leaning solutions Ninety One offers institutional investors.”
Ms. Talcott joins Ninety One from PIMCO where she spent nearly a decade focused on institutional client engagement, and was most recently Senior Vice President. Prior to PIMCO, she was director of communications and outreach for Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a research center that focuses on topics ranging from international security to energy policy. Before that, she was a business reporter for the Boston Globe, where she covered the banking and insurance sectors. Ms. Talcott holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and received an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University.
On the back of several large institutional mandates and growing demand for the firm’s global investment capabilities, Ninety One North America has added regional and consultant relations specialists and investment professional to better serve clients across the US and Canada.
In addition to the growth of the team in New York and throughout North America, Mr. Anker further commented, “Ninety One is largely known for its Emerging Markets capabilities in equities and fixed income, we also have deep expertise in global equities and offer compelling ESG solutions. We look at the world with an unconventional lens, and we believe it is reflected in the strategies we offer.”
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global investment manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than $150 billion in AUM as of September 30, 2020. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a range of active investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets.
For more than a decade, the firm has been committed to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America, developing trusted partnerships by delivering local expertise with a global platform.
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.
https://ninetyone.com/united-states
Media contact:
Kimberly Weinrick
kimberly.weinrick@ninetyone.com
Kimberly Weinrick
Ninety One
+1 917-224-5335
