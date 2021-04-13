DENSO Sponsors SAE 2021 WCX Digital Summit, Calls for Collaboration to Advance Mobility

DENSO leaders to discuss connectivity, green tech and need for partnerships to improve how world moves

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today it is sponsoring SAE International’s 2021 WCX Digital Summit, taking place April 13-15. The sponsorship helps DENSO connect with industry leaders, while advancing the conversation of how the automotive world can create safer and more sustainable mobility through innovation and working together.

DENSO’s presence at this year’s show will include:

A keynote presentation titled, “Edge Computing in ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems),” on Wednesday, April 14, 11-11:30 a.m. ET. Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development at DENSO, will discuss connectivity’s increasing role in mobility ecosystems.

A panel called, “Leadership Summit: Evolution of the Vehicle Architecture,” on Tuesday, April 13, 4:15-5:30 p.m. ET. Mike Murzyn, vice president of Engineering in DENSO’s mobility products group, will discuss among others the growing need for collaboration in vehicle development as cars become more complex.

To register, go here: https://bit.ly/3e19GpU

“I look forward to not only sharing how edge computing contributes to intelligent transportation systems, but also learning from other presenters about how they’re tackling our industry’s biggest issues,” said Berg. “SAE WCX is always a great give and take, underscoring the need for all of us to leverage each other’s strengths to make mobility cleaner, safer and more efficient.”

This year’s event arrives as DENSO is recommitting to its 2030 commitment to its two great causes “Green” – acting environmentally friendly – and “Peace of Mind” – creating seamless and safe mobility for all. This is part of Reborn 21, the company’s internal plan to build a leaner and more robust corporate structure and respond flexibly to new market needs. It will also propel DENSO toward its Long-term Policy 2030, focused on enriching mobility and the well-being of society.

Beyond 2030, DENSO aims to become carbon neutral by 2035. To accomplish this, the company is focusing on three areas: manufacturing, mobility products and energy use. DENSO has already begun the effort, recently launching its first CO 2 circulation plant at its Anjo Electrification Center in Japan to capture and recycle carbon and help power the facility.

If you want to help DENSO solve society’s greatest challenges while also changing how the world moves – join us: densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Contact: Andrew Rickerman

DENSO International America, Inc.

(734) 560-8752

andrew_rickerman@denso-diam.com