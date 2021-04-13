Champignon Brands, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 9, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Champignon Brands, Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) investors that acquired shares between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021. Investors have until June 9, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Champignon made misleading and false statements to the market. Sufficient internal controls over financials were not maintained by Champignon. Champignon issued financial statements that were false and could not be relied upon, requiring restatement. Champignon engaged in acquisitions with undisclosed third parties, and as a result, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon from trading. Champignon’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, as a result. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Champignon.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 9, 2021.

