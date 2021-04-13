Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tax Fraud Week of Action - Everyone is a Victim

Car Rally - Richmond

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Virginia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters took action Monday, April 12th to ask the general public to assist in their campaign to end wage theft in Richmond, Virginia. Members, retirees and staff came together to call for Richmond leaders like those at the General Assembly Building and the Virginia Commonwealth University campus to uphold high labor standards.

"We are our doing part in bringing awareness to the wage theft, misclassification of workers and construction industry tax fraud we are seeing in Richmond," said Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Communication Director, Frank Mahoney. "These issues are severe and take advantage of the most vulnerable in the construction industry as well as the average everyday taxpayer."

Attendees chanted, held signage and provided facts about the negative effects construction industry tax fraud brings to workers, responsible contractors, and the public.

"We would like to let VCU know that we know they don't want to be responsible for these wage theft claims, but tax fraud is affecting our communities and our families," said Local 205 Council Representative Neri Canahui. Neri continued, "We want families to be given everything they have earned and worked for."

Through Virginia Commonwealth University, passing the General Assembly Building and the crowded streets of Richmond, attention was drawn.

Tax Fraud Week of Action is a national event hosted Local Carpenters Unions across the United States and Canada. You can visit EveryoneIsAVictim.com to learn more.

Christopher Cohn
Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
7328039881
ccohn@eascarpenters.org

