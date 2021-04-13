WAWANESA AND PRONAVIGATOR INTRODUCE NEW TOOL TO SUPPORT BROKERS

Ask Sage gives brokers on-demand answers on Wawanesa products, services

/EIN News/ -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) and ProNavigator, a provider of software products to property and casualty organizations, announced today that Wawanesa has successfully integrated ProNavigator's Ask Sage platform to benefit its broker partners with simplified access to information.

Ask Sage, a knowledge management platform, has an intuitive search and retrieval interface designed to help answer a broad range of underwriting questions, in simple language, across multiple products, regions, and documents. Because Ask Sage is specifically built for Insurance, Wawanesa and its broker partners will benefit from a simplified, intuitive, and overall faster experience finding the most accurate and current information, right when they need it.



“At Wawanesa, we’re committed to brokers, and to investing in innovative ways to ensure each and every customer transaction is as friction-free as possible,” said Graham Haigh, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “With the implementation of ProNavigator’s Ask Sage platform, we are proud to give our broker partners another tool to help deliver even better service to our mutual policyholders.”

"We have enjoyed partnering with Wawanesa to provide a platform to better service their brokers," said Joseph D'Souza, CEO of ProNavigator. "Insurance is information-driven—it's the lifeblood of the industry—and the need for information management tools is more vital than ever. We chose to focus on a single problem that's been affecting productivity in the industry - discoverability; by using some of the advancements in AI to search and retrieve information quickly, productivity is enhanced."

About ProNavigator

ProNavigator provides a knowledge-sharing platform, Ask Sage, used by some of the largest insurance organizations in North America to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve answers to employees' questions. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurers, with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

Brad Hartle, Senior Communications Specialist The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company media@wawanesa.com Jennifer Tribe, Sr. Director, Marketing ProNavigator jennifer@pronavigator.ai