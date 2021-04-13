SRHI Inc. Revises Timing of Listing Application on the TSX Venture Exchange and Voluntary Delisting from the TSX

/EIN News/ -- (all amounts expressed in US dollars)



TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI) - SRHI Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company”) announces it is revising the timing of its voluntary delisting application (the "Voluntary Delisting Application") to delist the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) as presented in its press release of March 22, 2021.

The Company intends to list its Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and has received approval from the TSXV to do so (the “TSXV Listing”).

The Company has chosen to reschedule when it intends to delist its Common Shares and Warrants from the TSX and then relist these same securities on the TSXV to ensure an orderly closing of its bought deal offering as announced on March 15, 2021.

As a result, the Company is now expecting the delisting of its Common Shares and Warrants from the TSX to be effective at the close of business on April 26, 2021 (revised from April 19, 2021) and the listing of its Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV to take place on April 27, 2021 (revised from April 20, 2021). After this change, the Common Shares and Warrants will only be available for trading on the TSXV.

Securityholder approvals of the Voluntary Delisting Application and the TSXV Listing are not required.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company based in Toronto and its principal operating business is its 70% equity interest in the producing copper mine MTV in Salamanca, Chile. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca .

