Webinar: Digital Marketer’s Dilemma: Find the Right Way to Balance Compliance and Tracking by System Soft Technologies

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The webinar—“Digital Marketer’s Dilemma: Find the Right Way to Balance Compliance and Tracking”—showcases three primary ways organizations can overcome the digital marketing challenges created with the growing list of browsers eliminating third-party cookies as tracking technology. The webinar panel will explain the criteria to assess solutions to make the right choice and improve the ROI of digital marketing, which is privacy safe and targeting the right customers.



"As Google stops supporting third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022, it will be even more difficult for digital marketers to launch and complete targeted digital marketing initiatives,” said Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. “Many organizations will struggle to connect with prospects and customers, as this trend will challenge them to target specific audiences and respect their privacy. Yet, the impending challenges of customer consent, changes in advertising technology, inhibited tracking ability and increasing user privacy regulations can be solved. Solutions can include data marketing firms, customer data platforms and customer identity graphs. Each solution, though, has unique attributes and must be selected and implemented with alignment to each organization and their digital marketing strategy.”

Join Moritz and SSTech Senior Director of UX/UI Imran Riaz, along with Prophet Consulting Managing Partner Darrell Ross, to learn about solutions and the criteria needed to assess how to choose the right solution to enhance the ROI of digital marketing, protect user privacy and target the right customers.

The panel will also offer a workshop for webinar participants to:

Assess an organization’s ability to address consent compliance and data privacy requirements

Review an organization’s current technology stack and how it supports customer identification, tracking and personalized digital marketing initiatives

Identify a tactical plan for enhancing an organization’s ability to improve customer tracking and digital marketing ROI through the right approach



For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Digital Marketer’s Dilemma: Find the Right Way to Balance Compliance and Tracking

Panel: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, and Imran Riaz, Senior Director of UX/UI, both at SSTech;

Darrell Ross, Managing Partner at Prophet Consulting

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 22, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337