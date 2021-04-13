Pennsburg Borough to Restrict Route 663 (Pottstown Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Installation

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsburg Borough is planning a weekday lane closure on Route 663 (Pottstown Avenue) between Jackson Street and Green Alley in Pennsburg Borough, Montgomery County, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, May 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water service installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Pennsburg Borough will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

