The City of Nanticoke Announces Virtual Plans Display for SR 2002 East Main Street Streetscape Project

The City of Nanticoke invites the public to a virtual plan display for the SR 2002 East Main Street streetscape project in City of Nanticoke, Luzerne County.

The project is on SR 2002 East Main Street located between Market Street and approximately 100 feet west of the Walnut Street offset intersection.

The purpose of the SR 2002 (East Main Street) improvements is to provide the traveling public with a safe corridor through the City of Nanticoke that enhances traffic flow, provide safe pedestrian crossings, and meets the current design standards.

The scope of work for the project from Market Street to Shea Street is from back of sidewalk to back of sidewalk and includes:

Full reconstruction of the existing sidewalk, pavement section and drainage structures

New traffic signal at the intersection of Market Street and Main Street

Landscaping improvements

Stamped pavement pedestrian crosswalks

Center left turn lane

Proposed pavement markings

Removal of existing parking

Temporary Construction Easements proposed to complete the sidewalk work

The scope of work from Shea Street to 100' west of Walnut Street is from existing curb to existing curb and includes:

Proposed 1.5" pavement mill and overlay

Proposed pavement markings

Existing Sidewalks and parking to remain

The project is expected to be constructed over 4 months with a detour in place for 1-2 weeks during construction. A 0.4 mile detour will be posted using North Walnut Street and Market Street.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 4 website, www.Penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/District-4/, clicking on Construction Projects/Roadwork under District Links, and choosing tile mark SR 2002 East Main Street streetscape project in City of Nanticoke, Luzerne County.

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Luzerne%20County/SR-2002-East-Main-St-Streetscape-Project-in-City-of-Nanticoke.aspx

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from April 19 to April 30, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting Interim City Manager Donna Wall, at dwall@nanticokecity.com or (570) 735-2800. The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at (717) 787-5891 or (800) 468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044, jekalinosk@pa.gov

