PennDOT Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting for Study of the Route 62, Route 8 Intersection and 15th Street Hill in Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a second virtual public meeting to provide their input on transportation and safety concerns for one mile of 15th Street (Routes 62/8) in Venango County.

The study area includes 15th Street from Bell Avenue in the City of Franklin to Gurney Road at the border of the city and Sandycreek Township and the intersection of Route 62 (Mercer Road) and Route 8 near the border with Frenchcreek Township.

As part of the study, PennDOT, with the assistance of consultants, looked at existing and future traffic operations, safety and infrastructure conditions, and identified specific needs and opportunities. Future phases of the study will include drafting an Implementation and Funding Plan to help inform future decision-making related to transportation investments and potential project programming.

The virtual public meeting will focus on evaluating the alternatives for possible safety improvements at the intersection and along the hill developed through the study. Throughout the meeting, attendees will be given the opportunity to answer questions to help evaluate the alternatives and related topics. Members of the project team will also be available to answer questions from attendees.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Date: April 26, 2021

Location: Online only, advanced registration required for link and instructions.

To register, go online to www.penndot.gov/District1, click on the Public Meetings/Studies link in the Resources panel, choose the Venango County tile, and select the 15th Street Hill Study.

Along with a link to register for the meeting, the page also includes information on the project, a digital copies and descriptions of each safety alternatives and an online comment form. Following the meeting, the presentation will be shared on the page as well.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting Greg Maser, PennDOT Project Manager, at 814-678-7035 or by emailing 15thStreetHillStudy@wrallp.com.

The purpose of the public meeting is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Greg Maser, PennDOT Project Manager at 814-678-7035 or 15thStreetHillStudy@wrallp.com.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035