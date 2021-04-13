Volunteers Needed to Participate in Christina River Watershed Cleanup in April

In recognition of Earth Day, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control joins the Christina Conservancy to encourage northern Delaware residents to get outside and safely clean up their communities. The Christina River Watershed Cleanup campaign is mobilizing volunteers throughout April to pick up trash in their own neighborhoods, on beaches and along waterways within northern New Castle County, from Brandywine Hundred south through Glasgow and Bear.

“For nearly 30 years, DNREC has partnered with the Christina Conservancy to focus volunteer efforts on keeping the waterways and watersheds of northern Delaware clean through the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “This year, as we celebrate Earth Day all month long, we urge all Delawareans statewide to get outside and make a difference close to home for waterways and watersheds throughout the First State.”

Unlike previous years, no pre-registration is needed for this month-long cleanup campaign. Volunteers are asked to clean up debris, like cigarette butts, beverage containers, food wrappers and more, that easily end up in waterways and ultimately in the ocean.

While large groups are discouraged, volunteers will have greater freedom to select when, where, and how often their household participates. They can see locations, document their findings and share photos in a new mobile-friendly online volunteer hub at Christina Cleanup Campaign.

All month long, find ideas about how to get involved in the 2021 Christina River Watershed Cleanup on Facebook and Twitter. Volunteers can post photos on facebook.com/ChristinaCleanup for a chance to win a 2021 Delaware State Parks pass. Each photo post counts as an entry. Volunteers can post as often as they like throughout the month.

Within the Naamans Creek Watershed, which is also part of northern Delaware’s Piedmont Basin and the Delaware Estuary, volunteers are invited to participate in an Earth Day Cleanup from April 18 to 24. Participants can select from 34 locations using a Signup Genius link.

Important Reminders:

Pick up trash near your home along streets, roadways, and in natural areas and open spaces.

Know your limitations and be aware of possibly hazardous areas, including along roadways, streambanks, and steep or slippery slopes.

Pack a disposable bag and rubber gloves whenever you take a walk or go hiking, to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.

Always Recycle Right. Only recycle clean items through curbside recycling or designated drop-off locations. Items with lots of dirt or grit attached or inside should be placed in your household trash.

Avoid These Actions:

Don’t enter private property without permission of the landowner.

Don’t place yourself in any danger while volunteering for the Christina River Cleanup.

Don’t collect any trash that your household waste hauler might not accept. Tires, construction materials, and metal drums may be unacceptable.

For more information, visit Christina River Watershed Cleanup or email ChristinaRiverCleanup@gmail.com.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Joanna.wilson@delaware.gov, Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

