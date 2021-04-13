Veriday Announces Double C-Suite Appointment: CFO and CTO
Veriday announces Cheif Financial Officer & Chief Technology Officer to reflect on Veriday's growth, strategic progress and the ongoing development of our team.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday announces that Jonah Cohn and Nick Quach have been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.
We are excited to announce these promotions as a reflection of Veriday's growth, strategic progress, and the ongoing development of our team. Nick Quach is a long-term employee of the Veriday team instrumental in developing our Professional Services and Software Business lines along with our strategic partnerships with Liferay and Entando. Jonah Cohn has also been a long-term employee and his role is reflective of his strategic contributions and the financial stewardship of Veriday.
Veriday CEO Marc Lamoureux commented : “Nick is a highly effective technical leader for Veriday and our customers and this new role will allow him to expand his impact across our business and guide our technology in the future. Jonah's expanded responsibilities will allow Veriday to continue our planned North American expansion and refine our governance and operational frameworks.”
Veriday specializes in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. From strategy and design to implementation and management, we are here to help when it comes to making your next technology or digital marketing project a milestone success. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision by creating a modern development stack for building enterprise applications.
