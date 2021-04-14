Customersatisfaction.com Is Endorsing A Few Good Companies, Unlike BBB & Yelp
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gary Goodman has a beef with Internet ratings sites, including Yelp, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Ripoff Report.
"They're negative", he says. "They bash businesses instead of building them."
Goodman is President of Customersatisfaction.com and a bestselling author of 26 books, including Monitoring, Measuring, and Managing Customer Service.
He offers examples.
"At BBB you can see a company has an "A" rating. But then on the same page BBB sullies them by printing the text of complaint letters, one after the next. What's the real story? Are these companies heroes or villains?"
The overall outcome is to foster confusion, distrust, and customer aversion.
Goodman says it is human nature, a survival intinct to avoid pain more than seek pleasure. So we gravitate to the negative comments and scores. Research shows down and dirty one-star ratings are read first and believed more than glowing 5-stars.
What's the solution? Customersatisfaction.com issues its own endorsements of companies based on better criteria: expert measures and customer impacts.
It categorically refuses to disparage any company.
"We don't do any company bashing or traffic in horror stories. We realize how hard it is to build a successful firm, and there's no business that does any amount of business that is totally without occasional detractors.
"If we can't find the merit in a firm, we won't endorse them. We accentuate the positive."
"Our motto is 'Find good companies and praise them.'"
