For Immediate Release:

New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to Meet Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: NYS Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee WHAT: Committee Meeting via Video Conference Call (WebEx) WHEN: April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

AE Advisory Agenda 4-19-21.pdf members-ae (public list) 9-18-20.pdf AE summary 11-17-20.pdf AE Stats (March 2021).pdf AE Stats (March 2020).pdf COVID-19_Face_Masks.pdf

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mefb29e6f517c97edd88180de5d504af0 2. Enter yhour name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: J5cpb7HnMK9 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free:1-844-633-8697 Local:1-518-549-0500

Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 185 912 6568 (There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

For technical assistance: ------------------------------------------------------- Contact Michael Shannon at: Michael.Shannon@dos.ny.gov

If you plan to attend this WebEx (either by videoconference or phone only), please send your name to the following email address: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov. You may send this email either before or after the meeting; please reference 4/19/21 NYS AE Advisory Committee Meeting Attendee. (Note: DOS maintains visitor lists for all public meetings.)

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Denise Tidings at Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov or 518-402-4921.

