Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 3 of 11

If your child is feeling unsafe, reach out to the school's counselor who is able to share trauma-informed practices, and make recommendations for free mental health community services.
Although parents are concerned about learning loss, some are still struggling with the decision as to whether or not their children should attend summer school. These concerns are based on observed behaviors such as children not feeling a sense of safety in returning to the building, and parents themselves feeling that schools are not safe for their children to return.
Parents need to know that there is help available if their children are feeling unsafe They can reach out to the school's counselor who is able to share trauma-informed practices, and make recommendations for free mental health community services. This may be easier said that done in view of how some parents feel about making their needs known. Some parents believe that requesting mental health services stigmatizes them, but Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com) wants parents to know that they are not alone. Many teachers, parents, and families are suffering from anxieties, just as your children are, based on anticipated COVID-19 outbreak or just merely thinking of the unknown. Many educators are also turning to these services to help them deal with anxieties.
If parents are feeling as though schools are unsafe, they can reach out to school leaders for a question and answer session.
They can ask school leaders questions such as:
1. What measures have been put in place to ensure that social distancing continues?
2. How will social-distancing occur in lunch rooms and on playgrounds?
3. What will teachers do in the classroom to help my child feel safe?
4. What plans are in place to help my child with learning loss?
5. How will the school ramp up communication to alleviate parents’ anxieties?
6. Will I be allowed to visit the classroom just to see the way in which it is setup?
Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com) knows for a fact that teachers and school administrators are eager to have children back in school, and they are ready to embrace parents and answer their questions. They know how you feel, especially because many are parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins, and have also had adverse experiences. They can relate. Understand that many teachers also lost family members during COVID-19, so they are empathetic. Sending your child to summer school is great way to begin alleviating their anxieties about the return for the new school year, and helping them understand that school is a safe place, prepared just for them. If you choose not to send your child to summer school, use the resources we have provided for you. This way your child's learning loss will be addressed. Whatever your decision, Parents as Tutors supports family academic engagement!
