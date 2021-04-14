NAMIC ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF ANNUAL VISION AWARDS, WHICH CELEBRATES DIVERSITY IN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
HBO LEADS THE PACK FOR THE FIFTH YEAR RUNNINGNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry, today announced the winners of its 27th annual Vision Awards. These awards honor programming that reflects the lives, spirit, and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience. Presented through an online format, winning programs are showcased on the 2021 NAMIC Vision Awards Winners Gallery at https://www.namicvisionawards.com/.
NAMIC issued a total of 18 Vision Awards for networks and distributors. HBO and HBO Max led the honors with five awards for the fifth consecutive year for its programs: Lovecraft Country; The Shop: Uninterrupted; HA Festival: The Art of Comedy; Insecure; and a best performance award for Insecure’s Issa Rae. CNN followed with three awards, while NBC News and Lifetime both picked up two Vision Awards.
“Programmers and storytellers playing a pivotal role in helping create a just and equitable society, where messages of diversity and inclusion prevail,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC. “We congratulate all the Vision Awards winners and thank them for their important and meaningful work.”
This year’s Vision Awards winners are:
Animation
Doc McStuffins – Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute – CNN
Best Performance – Comedy
Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO
Best Performance – Drama
Aunjanue Ellis: The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime
Children’s
Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) – CNN
Comedy
Insecure – HBO
Digital Media – Short Form
Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues – NBC News Digital
Documentary
Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN
Drama
Lovecraft Country – HBO
Foreign Language
En la Línea: Latinoamérica – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic
Lifestyle
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way – Food Network
News/Informational (tie)
NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis – NBC News
VICE News Tonight: Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation – VICE Media Group
Original Movie or Special
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime
Reality
Made from Scratch – Fuse
Reality – Social Issues
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – CNN
Sports
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO
Variety/Talk Show
HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – HBO Max
Each year, submissions for the Vision Awards are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of media and entertainment industry executives. Broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, and syndicators of this content were eligible to apply. Video on Demand content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms were also eligible.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
