David Cates, a top attorney, has been recognized as a Super Lawyer in the area of trial law nationwide. Read on to learn more here.

SWANSEA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Cates, Leading Attorney, Selected As Super Lawyer in the Field of Trial Law.

Leading attorney David Cates was recently selected as a Super Lawyer—a highly coveted industry recognition nationwide—due to his unparalleled success in the area of trial law in Illinois.

Cates said he felt honored to have claimed a spot among several other nationally recognized attorneys who have been named Super Lawyers due to their extensive success in today’s competitive legal field. Super Lawyers, a national rating service, recognizes the most outstanding lawyers in 70-plus practice areas. These attorneys must have achieved high degrees of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Super Lawyers’ patented attorney selection process involves the combination of peer evaluations, independent research, and peer nominations. The rating service chooses attorneys from Washington, D.C., as well as the 50 U.S. states, and the winning attorneys are featured in the nation’s top city/regional magazines. These lawyers are also showcased in the rating service’s magazine, called Super Lawyers Magazine.

The overall aim of the Super Lawyers rating service is to generate a detailed list of remarkable, diverse, and credible attorneys that both attorneys and consumers who need legal counsel can take advantage of. Attorneys are included on the list only if members of the public can actually hire them, according to the rating organization.



About David Cates

Cates, the founder of leading law firm Cates Mahoney, LLC, is an experienced attorney whose practice focuses on complex legal cases involving personal injury. These cases include mass tort and class action lawsuits. However, Cates has also represented clients in both civil rights and employment discrimination cases.

Cates Mahoney of Swansea, Ill., serves both families and individuals across the Metro East and Southern Illinois regions. The law firm’s vast coverage area includes several communities, including Randolph County, Monroe County, St. Clair County, Madison County, Waterloo, Chester, Edwardsville, Granite City, East St. Louis, Carbondale, and Belleville.