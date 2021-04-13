Premier BPO Called a Key Player in Global F&A Services – Research and Markets
Renowned US Outsourcing Company named among Outsourcing Giants in Industry ForecastCLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO LLC, a well-known Outsourcing services firm, was highlighted among the top worldwide outsourcing organizations on a recent F&A services forecast report by Research and Markets; a premium statistic, survey, and forecast provider company.
Research and Markets provides in-depth industry insight to both government and private agencies regarding specific market competitors and business analytics worldwide. Bringing forth vital information ranging from industry shares, regional leaders, applications and technologies, facts and figures, company profiles etc. from multiple domains; they give big businesses insight into risks, leverage, and sustainability factors, all with future projections.
The report in reference, analyses market trends and scope of the Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market from 2021 – 2017, especially highlighting performance of individual companies during the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis. Named among reputable BPO leaders like WNS Holdings, Everest Group, Infosys, Invensis, and Accenture; Premier BPO is gradually emerging on the map preceding many other illustrious names, as a key player in Business Process Outsourcing.
Regarding the news the COO of Premier BPO, David Shapiro, commented:
“We are honored to be named among such distinguished organizations. It has been a steady growth for Premier BPO over the years and even during the pandemic; all contributed to our highly dedicated, supremely skilled offshore teams. Our F&A capabilities are extensive, and have helped expand Premier’s global footprint. What makes Premier BPO different is our client immersion, personalization, and right-shoring for all our clientele. This a milestone for us and we are enthusiastic to see what the future holds”.
Recently named among other research reports for multiple sectors and as the 2nd Top BPO company in Pakistan as well (clutch); Premier BPO now stands prominent among the multi-national conglomerates of the world.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO combines technology and globally-arbitrated manpower to deliver cost-effective, high-quality, right-shored solutions to its clientele. Providing extensive Finance and Accounting services from Bookkeeping, A/P, A/R, Asset Management, Treasury, Insurance, Financial Reporting, and Auditing; our philosophical values emphasize Customer Service and lasting relations in every operation. Premier BPO streamlines your business requirements to your choosing, while ensuring optimum efficiency and results.
