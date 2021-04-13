Spiffy On-Demand Car Care Expands into Delaware with First Franchise Location

Mobile car wash, detail, and oil change franchise brings convenient, eco-friendly services to the Upper Chesapeake Bay region

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its first franchise location in Wilmington, Delaware. The new market will provide mobile maintenance services to customers throughout the Upper Chesapeake area.

Since 2014, Spiffy has expanded from mobile car wash and detail to a variety of preventative maintenance services for car owners and national fleet clients alike. Their zero-friction customer experience brings the service directly to each customer in a recognizable blue van, complete with the water, power, and supplies needed to complete every appointment. Each service uses less than half the water of a traditional car wash with 100% eco-conscious supplies. All water, soap, and chemicals are then reclaimed and recycled for future use.

“It’s thrilling to officially open the doors with a franchisee and bring our convenient mobile car care to people throughout the Upper Chesapeake area,” said Spiffy CEO Scot Wingo. “Rick is a skilled business leader who’s passionate about our company values, especially given his veteran background. He brings a fresh excitement to our entire operation.”

Spiffy’s first franchise is owned by Rick Crook, who brings more than 15 years of experience in aviation, both as an aircraft mechanic and, more recently, a First Officer for Air Transport International. After searching for the right local business opportunity, his past experience as an owner-operator for Signal 88 Security brought him back into franchising. What made Spiffy stand out was the use of proprietary technology, eco-conscious business standards, and a convenience-oriented service model. But, most importantly, the comfort to sign-on came from the company’s history of sustained growth.

“With Spiffy, I saw a company that wants to create an eco-focused service that benefits people by taking the hassle and wasted time out of car care,” said Rick Crook, franchise owner. “It’s easy for me to be confident as a franchise owner because they aren't just a franchisor; they also own and operate 23 other locations. They’ve learned years of lessons, last year in particular, and aren’t leaving their franchisees in the dark about how to run the business successfully.”

Customers looking to bring Spiffy’s mobile maintenance to their home or office can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/join-the-list-delaware to book their first service.

About Spiffy

SpiffyⓇ (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

