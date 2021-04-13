Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Installation of Cutting-Edge UVC Sanitization Technology at D.C.’s Capital One Arena

Healthe AIR™ ceiling troffers to strengthen protections in real-time for athletes, performers and eventually fans against harmful viruses, pathogens

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help increase protections against pathogens and viruses, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced today that it has installed state-of-the-art air sanitizing ceiling troffers in key locations for athletes and other performers inside Capital One Arena. Called Healthe AIR™, these troffers provide continuous sanitization to improve air quality in occupied indoor spaces by combining the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration. This emerging technology was developed by Melbourne, Florida based Healthe, Inc.

Capital One Arena, a premier indoor 20,000-seat sports and entertainment venuelocated in Washington, D.C., is home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and the NCAA’s Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team.

“In order to maximize the risk mitigation of our operations we needed another strong layer of protection against airborne viruses, and one that can specifically provide air sanitization in enclosed spaces,” said Jordan Silberman, VP of Operations and Assistant GM at Capital One Arena. “Healthe’s technology will not only keep athletes and entertainment artists safe but will also help us take one step closer to normal operations in the near future.”

Monumental has installed 47 AIR ceiling troffers in both the home and visiting team locker and training rooms as well as the family and player lounges. AIR combines the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration to improve air quality in indoor spaces. A quiet, high performance fan draws air through a HEPA/carbon filter and into a sanitization chamber where UVC LEDs target and inactivate remaining pathogens.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Healthe has been working to assist a number of sectors with their reopening efforts and so we are excited to be working with Monumental Sports and Entertainment to deliver first in class technology to increase protections for people inside Capital One Arena,” said Healthe Chief Commercial Officer Troy Temple. “Our nation’s capital is home to some of the best sports action, fans and entertainment in the country and we join Monumental and the District of Columbia in a shared vision of restoring that sense of excitement once again.”

Healthe’s products are in use in other high-profile places throughout many sectors of our economy. They include the Miami Dolphins football facilities, the iconic Space Needle, Nature’s Path production facilities, Magnolia Bakery (New York City), 1909 K Street (The Millennium Building) in Washington, D.C., The Capstone at Royal Palm Assisted Living and Memory Care Community (Florida), 9600 Condominium (‘Crown Jewel of the Jersey Shore’) and the Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery (Wisconsin), to name just a few.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian andbiological lighting solutions that inactivate pathogens in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission isto harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

