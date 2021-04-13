Grapheton’s New Products to Boost U.S. Chip Fabrication Industry Through Multiple Innovations

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) partner Grapheton has developed next-generation chip technology using carbon-based microfabrication methods which can provide substantial new on-chip capabilities, help solve the dire chip debacle, and help America reclaim its title as a “global leader” in chip design and manufacturing. On April 3, 2021, President Biden proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan which included $50 billion for the American semiconductor industry that will go toward production incentives and design and research. The American economy is starting to reel from inadequate manufacturing issues related to chip shortfalls, and the Biden administration is focused on bolstering domestic chip manufacturing, research, and design.



US Nuclear and Grapheton believe that it’s not just a matter of quantity but new American innovations that will help solve the chip shortage and ensure a lead position for U.S. chip technology. Grapheton’s core technology lies in its carbon-based microfabrication which is setting the standards of tomorrow. Some of the innovations that Grapheton has accomplished (and patented under intellectual property) relevant to the chip industry include:

Created new glassy carbon micro-supercapacitors with remarkable charge storage capacity that can be mounted directly on chips. Commercial off the shelf (COTS) capacitors have tiny values around 80-100 pF (picoFarads), whereas Grapheton’s new supercapacitors can have up to 3 mF/cm2 (milliFarads per square cm), reaching nearly 3 million times more capacitance than commercial products and thus allowing further miniaturization of a large class of electronic circuits. Furthermore, these supercapacitors are compatible with the current silicon fab technology so they can be swiftly put into production. Created new graphene-polymer carbon-based electrodes that don’t corrode and are biocompatible, with device applications including brain stimulation for medical disorders, hearing aids, artificial limbs, and implantable/wearable sensors. Created a new self-charging battery using the body’s own salty liquid environment as the power source and without the rare or dangerous chemicals in traditional batteries.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Attachment