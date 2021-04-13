CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Makes Strategic Management Changes and Welcomes New Leadership in Engineering and Operations

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Staples as President of CSV effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Staples will be responsible for leading the profitable operation of CSV’s current assets and executing the Company’s growth strategy, working closely with CSV’s CEO Daniel Clarke, CFO Don Rawson and the investment community.



Mr. Staples has 35 years of experience in the development and management of energy midstream businesses across North America, with strong expertise in commodity markets, profit & loss management and executive leadership. Rick joined CSV in 2017 and successfully demonstrated his invaluable leadership abilities as Chief Operating Officer during CSV’s recent period of growth. Mr. Staples is a strong supporter of Calgary’s non-profit sector, having served on the board of directors of Ronald McDonald House Calgary (Southern Alberta Pediatric Hostel Society) and as co-chair of United Way’s Energy and Engineering campaign. Rick remains an active member of his community.

To fill Rick’s previous responsibilities and to accommodate CSV’s projected growth, CSV is also pleased to announce two new executive roles. The first is the promotion of Paul Nelson to Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Nelson has over 30 years’ experience in expanding roles in midstream project development and commercial operations and has been a strong contributor to CSV’s growth over the past two years. In addition, the Company proudly announces the addition of Chris Gossen to the leadership team as Vice President, Engineering and Operations. Mr. Gossen brings over 20 years of operations and engineering experience in successively senior roles with large and small Canadian and international oil and gas producing companies.

“I am excited for the benefit that these changes will bring to our organization as we continue to grow our strategic platform and advance CSV Midstream’s leadership and expertise in Engineering and Operations” said CSV’s CEO, Daniel Clarke.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering a full suite of services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, they provide innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

