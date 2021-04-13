Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 20-21, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that the company will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 20-21, 2021. 

David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will represent the company at a virtual presentation to be held at 2:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 21, 2021 and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during both days of the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

Equity Grants

The Company also announced that on April 12, 2021 it granted a total of 705,500 stock options to purchase common shares and 855,149 restricted share units (RSUs) pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable at Cdn $1.75 per share and expire ten years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Plan. A total of 711,477 RSUs were granted to the Company’s Directors, CEO, CTO, and CFO. Option grants vest over four years and RSUs over three years.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

