Bosch Home Appliances Announces 2021 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award

Bosch home appliances has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Department of Energy



In addition to this recognition, Bosch is proud to have achieved carbon-neutral status at all BSH locations worldwide

This Earth Day, and every day, Bosch celebrates continuous efforts to improve energy efficiency in all appliances and lower consumers’ carbon footprints



/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif. , April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances announced today that the company has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. Bosch is proud to manufacture ENERGY STAR-certified appliances such as a complete line up of dishwashers, refrigerators, and laundry units, including the 500 Series compact laundry pair with heat pump drying technology that was recently awarded as the Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR in 2021.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

With Earth Day on the horizon on April 22, Bosch not only celebrates its quality, energy-saving technology through ENERGY STAR, but also takes pride in its commitment to the fight against climate change by reaching carbon-neutral status at all BSH locations worldwide, including facilities in North Carolina and Tennessee, since the end of 2020.

“Bosch set a goal to achieve carbon-neutrality, and being awarded the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award further exemplifies the brand’s commitment to providing a best-in-class experience to consumers with a minimal impact on the environment,” said Anja Prescher, Bosch home appliances Brand Director. “With Bosch, homeowners don’t have to choose between a superior product and energy efficiency.”

Winners of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For more information about ENERGY STAR qualified products from Bosch, please visit https://www.bosch-home.com/us/energystar. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

