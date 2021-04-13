Galvanize Announces Department of Defense Impact Level 5 Authorization

Galvanize’s HighBond platform to support mission critical audit, risk management, and compliance workloads for DoD and government agencies

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that it has received a Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With an IL5 PA, Galvanize and its HighBond solution are now available to the DoD and other agencies within the DoD community, expanding Galvanize’s current on-premise solutions.



Galvanize’s HighBond platform solutions, including cloud robotics, will be available for defense agencies to manage their most sensitive controlled unclassified information (CUI), as well as the ability to support unclassified National Security Systems (NSSs). Agencies can process mission critical workloads to support their risk, security, audit, and internal control monitoring and compliance efforts.

“Achieving an IL5 PA is a testament to the growing, critical role GRC technology has in supporting defense agencies to confidently manage and process sensitive risk-related data,” said Dan Zitting, chief product and strategy officer of Galvanize. “Defense agencies need a unified, automated platform for GRC programs, and HighBond can now support their risk, security, audit, internal control monitoring and compliance efforts.”

As a critical first step to receive an IL-5 PA, Galvanize’s achieved a FedRAMP agency authorization at the Moderate Baseline in 2019. Galvanize ensured its technology met DoD cloud computing security requirements for the IL5 PA by effectively implementing more than 370 total security controls per the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG).

To learn more about Galvanize’s IL5 certification, visit the Federal government section of our website.



About Galvanize:

Galvanize is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

Contact: galvanize@highwirepr.com