Clean Earth Recycles 94-Percent of Total Waste Processed; Over 4 Million Tons in 2020

Company celebrates one-year anniversary of acquiring Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions business (ESOL).

More than 80-percent of Harsco’s total revenue now comes from environmental solutions and services, up from about 60-percent just three years ago.

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces numerous sustainability achievements for its Clean Earth division in 2020. Notably, Clean Earth effectively recycled 94-percent of total waste processed, over 4 million tons, including remediation of 3.27 million tons of contaminated soil.

Additional accomplishments for Clean Earth include the recycling of:

57,000 tons of wastewater

283,000 tons of hazardous waste

324,000 tons of dredged material

109,000 tons of fuel

14.3 million pounds of electronics

9.1 million pounds of lamps

6.6 million pounds of batteries

15.7 million pounds of aerosol cans

983,000 million pounds of ballast

“We recognize that there is still work to be done when it comes to our sustainability initiatives, but what’s true today, and what will continue to be true, is that advancing sustainability and being a more purpose-driven company will play an essential role in our future,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “We are proud of our significant environmental accomplishments and the positive impact we are making on our planet.”

Since the acquisition of Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions business (ESOL) in April 2020, the business has already made a significant impact on the industry with many new environmental solutions launched across Clean Earth. This includes a recent customized solution for the proper disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer, which resulted in 1.1 million pounds of the product being salvaged in 2020.

Because of this milestone and others, more than 80-percent of Harsco’s total revenue, inclusive of that from Clean Earth, now comes from environmental solutions and services, up from just over 60-percent three years ago. Harsco’s goal is to ultimately derive more than 90-percent of the annual revenue from environmental products and services.

“The combination of ESOL and Clean Earth has resulted in the continued success of our highly experience team utilizing unique technologies to find innovative solutions for recycling waste across the nation,” Stanton said.

Harsco will publish their 2020 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report this May, highlighting the Company’s sustainability accomplishments across the globe and future plans anchoring its comprehensive sustainability strategy across all divisions, including Clean Earth.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

