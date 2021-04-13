Sensus Healthcare Announces the Sale/Install of its 500th Unit

Mid-Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute in Maryland acquires a second SRT system

BOCA RATON, FL, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced the installation of its 500th unit, achieving a key milestone set forth when the Company began operations in February 2011. This milestone was met on April 5, 2021 when an SRT-100™ system was shipped to the Mid-Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, led by George Verghese, M.D. who is opening his second office in Maryland.



Dr. Verghese is a board-certified dermatologist who, in addition to maintaining his private practice, is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Howard University College of Medicine and former Mohs surgeon for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, DC. This SRT (superficial radiation therapy) system is the second Dr. Verghese has purchased, for a new office in his growing practice. He purchased his first Sensus SRT system in 2014, seven years ago.

“We are delighted to count Dr. Verghese among the growing number of distinguished clinicians who continues to see the SRT technology as an integral part of his growing practice,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “We pride ourselves in being associated with physicians who put their patients first and make SRT available to those with non-melanoma skin cancer or keloids. SRT is extremely efficacious, safe and non-invasive, making it a highly attractive treatment option for many patients.

“At the outset, our goal was to have 500 systems installed. In reaching this milestone, we feel we can add the next 500 units in half that time,” Mr. Sardano continued. “Given growing awareness among clinicians as well as patients of the important features and benefits of our products, along with improved Medicare reimbursement for SRT treatments, we are optimistic this goal will be achieved.”

“SRT treatments have revolutionized the way that we offer patient solutions regarding skin cancer diagnosis,” commented Dr. Verghese. “Mid-Atlantic Skin is thrilled about acquiring our second SRT-100 device and Sensus's 500th worldwide offering skin cancer superficial radiation therapy to our Southern Maryland patient community.

“Patients desire options and many are surprised to learn that a non-surgical option for skin cancer is available, especially if the patient comes from another dermatology practice without SRT. In our experience, this innovation demonstrates excellent patient outcomes and we highly recommend Sensus as a preferred partner,” Dr. Verghese added.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com

