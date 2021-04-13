Training Industry Names ValueSelling Associates a Top 20 Sales Training Company for the 12th Consecutive Year

ValueSelling Recognized for its Focus on Virtual Sales Training

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training and Enablement Companies List. This is the twelfth consecutive year that ValueSelling has received this distinction based on the following criteria:



Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served.

Ability to deliver training in learners’ preferred modalities.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

Company size and growth potential.



Training Industry is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, and prepares the Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies List and Watch List. These lists report on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform learning and development professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. View Training Industry’s Top 20 list of Sales Training Companies, along with the Watch List.

“The quick adaptation and innovation of programs in response to customers’ needs during the pandemic has earned these organizations a spot on this year’s Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies List,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through virtual offerings and a focus on selling virtually, these companies prepare their clients’ sales force with the tools to succeed in today’s remote work environment.”

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “It’s an honor to be evaluated and recognized once again by Training Industry as a leader in the sales training industry. We’re proud of our recently re-imagined Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) offering that provides high quality and engaging virtual sales training and coaching to help companies flourish and drive sales results, while organizations continue to feel the ripple effect from the pandemic.”

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology, the ValueSelling Framework®, that makes complex B2B selling simple by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with a company. Because the sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people use it. It helps organizations grow revenue, improve margins, and reduce costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top 20 Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, ValueSelling Associates is now proud to add Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader to that list.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and consulting to drive sales results. For more information, visit www.valueselling.com and follow us on Twitter at @ValuSelling.

