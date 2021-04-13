Buchanan Technologies Receives 2021 HDI Team Certified Pinnacle of Excellence Award

The HDI Team Certified Award recognizes organizations for their commitment to service excellence through the adoption of best practices and the acquisition of enhanced skills and knowledge

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading managed IT services provider, today announced it was recognized with the 2021 HDI Pinnacle of Excellence Award for having 100% of its support center staff HDI certified. This marks Buchanan’s fifth consecutive year to receive this recognition.



HDI has acknowledged Buchanan’s commitment to excellence as one of only a few organizations that fully trains and certifies every service desk team member in HDI’s best practices, including front-line staff, managers, and directors.

“It is an honor for our organization to receive the HDI Team Certified Pinnacle of Excellence award for the fifth year in a row,” said Thomas Nieuwhof, Director of Operations for Support Center Services at Buchanan. “We believe that having a 100% HDI certified support center positions our organization as a market leader and provides value to the customers we serve, and we are committed to the continued growth and improvement of our support center organization while maintaining superior service levels.”

Buchanan supports over half a million end users across multiple key industries, including education, healthcare, automotive, retail, and manufacturing, and supports key business applications with its ever-expanding IT support services. Through five service delivery centers, Buchanan's team of over 140 agents is committed to providing an unmatched client experience, supporting multiple time zones and a variety of languages around the globe, all to ensure users receive assistance when needed.

HDI is the leading events and services organization empowering the technical support and service management industry and its people. To view the full list of HDI team certified award recipients, click here .

About Buchanan Technologies:

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

