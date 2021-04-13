TRREB Hosts Inspirational Women in Real Estate Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) and the TRREB Women in Real Estate Task Force are thrilled to host an inaugural women-focused virtual event, Real Women. Real Lives. Real Stories., happening on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.



This must-attend event features incredible women entrepreneurs with fascinating stories about conquering obstacles to become bold leaders. The lineup of inspiring speakers will delve into what it takes to be a success; how to overcome challenges and handle difficult conversations; ways to interpret non-verbal cues and adjust body language to build trust, negotiate better deals, close more sales and more.

“At TRREB, we care about diversity, equity and inclusion. Through examining and listening to the needs of women in our industry, this event was born. We hope to empower women to thrive in this transformational time and to inspire the next generation to lead with confidence and live their truth,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel.

Last year, Patel and the Board of Directors established a Women in Real Estate Task Force comprised of fourteen TRREB Members. The task force has worked to identify the main challenges faced by women in the industry and seeks to develop programs, create opportunities and establish collaborative relationships and support networks.

“We must do our part to ensure fairness, compassion, and empathy for those whose lives are different from our own,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “This is why TRREB has created such powerful task forces, so that we may better understand the barriers our Members and their clients face in order to cultivate meaningful change.”



As we take strides toward a more inclusive future, TRREB will continue to lead the way with actionable recommendations for organizations and leaders to foster and support a more collaborative, diverse and equitable industry.

Be a catalyst for change, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and join the conversation using #REALWomen.

Register here

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant

Public Affairs Specialist

ggrant@trebnet.net

416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 59,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/

https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/

https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate