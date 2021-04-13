XDD Acquires Zeledon-Castillo, LLC eDiscovery Business to Expand Core Services in Southern Texas

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of Zeledon-Castillo, LLC’s eDiscovery assets. Based in San Antonio, TX, Zeledon-Castillo provides core eDiscovery services to key clients, including a Fortune 500 financial services company, in the southern Texas region.



David Moran, XDD President and COO, states, “As we continue to expand business operations in the southwest, adding Zeledon-Castillo’s eDiscovery staff, resources and key clients they serve in the San Antonio, TX region was a natural fit. Similar to XDD’s commitment to providing exemplary customer service, Jorge and the Zeledon-Castillo eDiscovery team will further strengthen our service capabilities in this growing market.”

Jorge Zeledon-Castillo, CEO at Zeledon-Castillo, states, “Joining forces with XDD further empowers our ability to provide advanced eDiscovery and litigation support services to our clients in southern Texas. XDD’s reputation for instilling optimized processes and communication are second to none. Coupled with their advanced technologies, we look forward to integrating our people and clients into the XDD ecosystem.”

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 21 offices throughout the United States, two locations in India and one in the UK. XDD provides exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

About Zeledon-Castillo, LLC

Zeledon-Castillo, LLC is a full-service litigation support company based in San Antonio, TX. As a full-service Litigation Support Company, with over 20 years of experience, we work with our clients to reduce the cost of legal discovery by helping them understand the tools and technologies available for the collection, analysis, and production of discoverable information. Zeledon-Castillo supports all major eDiscovery platforms and offers top notch online review and production tools for any sized case.



