AssetMark Releases 2020 Charitable Giving Report and Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award

CONCORD, Calif., April 13, 2021 -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced it has released its 2020 Charitable Giving Report, which details the more than $464,000 it raised through corporate collaborations and through its annual Community Inspiration Award, Summer of Service employee volunteering program, and employee matching program to support giving and diversity in the financial services industry and extended communities. In 2020, AssetMark and its employees dedicated time and money to over 200 community organizations. The full report can be accessed here .



Among its charitable giving for 2020, AssetMark specifically donated $60,000 to various nonprofits in honor of six financial advisors, who received the AssetMark Community Inspiration Award. The annual award was created by AssetMark to honor financial advisors who work with local nonprofits to create brighter futures and promote lasting, positive change.

This year, the company will donate $10,000 to seven award recipient’s affiliated charities in support of the advisors’ continued commitment to local philanthropy and dedication to uplifting their communities. This year’s honored advisors and the designated organizations that will receive donations are:

“At AssetMark, making a difference in the lives of advisors, their clients, and our shared communities is at the heart of all we do,” said Gary Zyla, EVP, Chief Financial Officer at AssetMark. “In the midst of the pandemic, we found creative ways to give back while promoting diversity through such activities as delivering meals to seniors, making and donating face masks, and supporting charities that empower women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. We’re excited about what we accomplished in 2020 and look forward to making an even bigger difference in 2021.”

Community Inspiration Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark who evaluated nominees based on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to their time and effort dedicated to a local charity. The Community Inspiration Award provides one of many opportunities for AssetMark’s associates and advisors to nominate their colleagues and celebrate their commitment to giving back. All honorees met various requirements regarding their relationships with the organizations they assist. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. More information about the Community Inspiration Award and AssetMark’s charitable giving efforts can be found here .

