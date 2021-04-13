TENERITY NAMED A CONTENDER IN LOYALTY SOLUTIONS BY AN INDEPENDENT RESEARCH FIRM

Tenerity is recognized for its ability to monetize loyalty with a marketplace, as well as for a platform offering strong testing, optimization, and personalization capabilities.

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Connecticut, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenerity, Inc., announced that it has been recognized as a Contender in “The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021”

The Forrester report evaluates companies who “offer a robust loyalty technology platform and offer services to support loyalty strategy, analytics, training and implementation, and creative.”. Forrester then evaluates these companies based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. Tenerity was cited as a contender in this loyalty solutions provider evaluation.

According to the report, “Tenerity maintains a globally diverse client base…Tenerity goes to market as a customer engagement business with the goal of driving ‘profitable customer relationships’ with proprietary customer intelligence, content intelligence, and technology.” Tenerity recently announced its new name and identity, following the sale of its points-based travel rewards business, cxLoyalty.

“We are pleased to be recognized in The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Service Providers Q1 2021. With our new brand and our focus on balancing our clients’ loyalty program investments with revenue generation, we are well positioned to deliver personal, contextual and convenient experiences for our clients’ customers,” said Greg Miller, CEO, Tenerity. “We continue to make significant investments in our platform and capabilities to challenge the status quo and create a differentiated offering in the loyalty market.”

In the report, client references noted that Tenerity has made great progress on growing its analytics team and capabilities. As well, the Forrester report noted that “Brands looking to monetize loyal transactions and eyeballs should consider Tenerity and its marketplace.”

The full report “The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Technology Platforms, Q2 2021” is available to Forrester subscribers or to purchase here.

ABOUT TENERITY

Tenerity is the global leader in driving profitable loyalty through proprietary customer intelligence, content intelligence, and modular technology. We develop loyalty solutions for brands around the world that engage consumers and maximize our clients’ revenues. Based in Stamford, Conn., Tenerity services millions of consumers through over 2000 client relationships, with approximately 1300 associates in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.tenerity.com.

Torrey Martin Tenerity (203) 956 8746 media@tenerity.com