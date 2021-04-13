CALPORTLAND® EARNS 2021 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CalPortland earns award for protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency.

/EIN News/ -- Glendora, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalPortland® is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is CalPortland’s seventeenth straight Partner of the Year award.

“We are extremely honored to receive the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award,” said CalPortland President/CEO Allen Hamblen. “The ENERGY STAR program is a key component to CalPortland’s sustainability solutions. By creating a company culture centered around energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program, we continue to find solutions to reduce our energy intensity and carbon footprint.”

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

CalPortland has been an ENERGY STAR PARTNER since 1996 and remains dedicated to demonstrating and promoting energy efficiency within the company and to other companies in the construction materials industry. The 2021 national award is the seventeenth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for CalPortland, a feat that has never been matched by any other industrial company.

Since 2003, CalPortland’s energy management efforts have reduced the company’s overall energy intensity by 17 percent, avoiding over 3.3 million metric tons of CO 2 . This equates to removing more than 719,000 cars from the road annually. Key 2020 accomplishments include:

Reducing the carbon footprint and imbedded energy of its cement products by introducing ADVANCEMENT TM , a low carbon cement.

, a low carbon cement. Investing more than $45 million to upgrade on/off road vehicles to improve fuel efficiency; constructing the company’s third compressed natural gas (CNG) station; replacing 24 diesel hauler trucks with CNG trucks using renewable natural gas; and conducting a test of a hybrid CNG/electric concrete mixer trucks.

Working with the leadership of the national cement, concrete, and asphalt trade associations to increase industry involvement in energy management and ENERGY STAR.

Earning ENERGY STAR certification for the ninth consecutive time for the Rillito Cement Plant.

Incorporating strategic elements in the corporate energy program by using ENERGY STAR’s cement plant certification, Challenge for Industry, and Treasure Hunt campaign.

Promoting energy management best practices and increasing energy awareness through an innovative plant efficiency video series under CalPortland’s “Energy in Industry” YouTube channel.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Attachment

Tina McIntyre CalPortland Company 626-691-1907 tmcintyre@calportland.com