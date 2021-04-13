Sinai Residences of Boca Raton Tops Out Expansion Building

LCS Development leads project to add 111 new residences

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction on the Toby and Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton has moved rapidly since it began September 2020. The community recently topped out on its $160 million expansion project.

Located on a 100-acre campus in Boca Raton, Florida, Sinai Residences, is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Inc. The community is managed by Life Care Services, An LCS Company.

The resort-inspired project will add 111 independent living residences and additional communal areas. In addition to the increased number of independent living residences, the project will add two themed dining venues, a cocktail lounge, a large multi-purpose room, movie theater, pool with indoor/outdoor dining options and enhanced common areas. The existing fitness center and spa will also be renovated as part of the expansion.

“Partnering with Whiting-Turner as the general contractor has proven to be an excellent decision by federation leadership. Their dedication to current and future residents of Sinai is unparalleled and shows in every aspect of daily activities,” says Dan Novelli, project development manager, LCS Development. “Construction of the expansion has progressed exceptionally well, and we are proud to announce that the building is topped out. We’re on pace to complete the project on time and on budget, providing the luxury living that residents of Sinai deserve.”

“Over the last 3 years, we’ve worked closely with LCS Development and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County to achieve the highest level of design possible for this extraordinary independent living community,” says Michael Rodebaugh, project manager/lead designer, LEO A DALY. “By leveraging our expertise in luxury hospitality and senior living design, these new residences and amenities deliver a resort-style quality of life within an environment carefully crafted to support dignity, wellness and community for residents and their social circles.”

The expansion project scope called for LCS Development to coordinate planning, lead development, coordinate the sales process, and provide oversight of design and construction services. LCS Development also assisted with financing and will support other aspects of the expansion as requested by the federation's board of managers.

Working with HJ Sims, the Toby and Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton closed bond financing for a $160 million expansion project at its Boca Raton, Florida campus on September 15, 2020. Project partners include LEO A DALY as project architect. General contractor is The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and WGI, Inc. is civil engineer/land planner.

About LCS Development

LCS Development, An LCS Company, is a full-service third-party developer of Life Plan and rental communities solely dedicated to designing and developing senior living communities since 1971. It has experience in helping owners and sponsors develop highly complex projects in markets throughout the United States. Utilizing four decades of in-house expertise and single-source precision ranging from master planning and design to construction management, sales, finance and more, LCS Development has helped develop more than $2.6 billion worth of projects in the last 10 years. At LCS Development, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit lcsdevelopmentLCS.com.

About Life Care Services

Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. Ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row in the J.D. Power 2020 Senior Living Satisfaction study, Life Care Services is the nation’s second-largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.

