SADA Prioritizes Cloud Data Security, Compliance and Operations Excellence in New Board of Director Appointments

The global business and technology services leader is positioning itself for rapid growth as companies worldwide embrace Google Cloud as their cloud platform of choice

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has added three members to its Board of Directors, bolstering its abilities in key technical, oversight and management areas as the company prepares for explosive growth in the use of Google Cloud.



Officially joining SADA’s Board of Directors today are Sebastian Goodwin, Matt Bates and David Meredith. Goodwin , currently CISO at Nutanix , a leader in multi-cloud computing, is a recognized cybersecurity expert and the author of two books on data security. Bates is the CFO at Zenoss, a leader in AI-driven, full-stack monitoring. He has 20+ years of leadership in finance, operations and technology experience, including 17 years at Rackspace. Meredith serves as the CEO and Board Director at Everbridge (a NASDAQ Russell 1000® Index company), the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM) software solutions to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. Prior to Everbridge, Meredith amassed over 25 years of senior executive leadership and board director roles across both multi-billion-dollar public companies as well as PE-backed technology-focused firms. SADA’s Board now has eight members, led by SADA Co-founder and Chairman, Hovig Safoian.

The Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year each of the past two years, SADA provides infrastructure modernization, collaboration, application development, analytics, security, change management and managed services to large and mid-market companies. From 2019 to 2020, as interest in cloud grew due to more companies moving online, SADA’s revenue increased by 131%. The leadership team expects this trend to continue as demand for Google Cloud heats up.

“This is a great day for SADA’s customers,” said Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “We’re adding three new board members with extensive security, compliance and operations expertise with multi-billion dollar enterprise organizations. They’ve all been key players in helping private companies become public companies. They will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to operate our business in a way that helps our customers succeed and grow with Google Cloud.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .