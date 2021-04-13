Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pure Romance CEO publishes new business book “The Secret is YOU: How I Empowered 250,000 Women to Find Their Passion and Change Their Lives”

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2000, Chris Cicchinelli was twenty-five and at a crossroads. He had just accepted a promising sales job where he would be spending half the year in Italy when his mother, Patty Brisben, called. She wanted her son’s help in growing her women-only, in-home and virtual party business featuring intimacy and wellness products.

Cicchinelli had been earning well over $100,000 annually at his previous job. Patty said she could pay him just $22,000. Still, he said yes, planning to stay just a few months to get the company—which would soon be rechristened as Pure Romance—on its feet. But after recognizing its potential, he never left.

Long hours on the road and a restyled business model initially led to financial struggles, and more questions than answers. But their strategy ultimately paid off in explosive growth that swelled the company’s revenues from $3 million in 2001 to more than $350 million today. Its workforce of independent ambassadors now approaches 40,000 in the U.S. and abroad, despite the recent challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In “The Secret is You,” author Chris Cicchinelli charts his two-decade journey transforming Pure Romance into the world’s largest in-home/virtual party company of its kind, while also sharing his innovative approach for helping women become successful entrepreneurs themselves. This book is a game-plan for anyone looking for personal or professional growth and to live their life by design.

Chris Cicchinelli is the CEO of the Cincinnati-based Pure Romance, LLC, where he leads business development, operations, sales, and marketing. He is also the founder, along with his wife, Jessica, of the Living with Change Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting transgender youth and their families.

“The Secret is You” is now available for purchase at Secretisyou.com.

