InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Raghu Kilambi, CEO of Clean Power Capital Corp.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Raghu Kilambi, CEO of Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6A) (OTC: MOTNF). During the briefing, Kilambi explained the company’s structure and its business of investing in hydrogen-powered-vehicle fueling infrastructure.

“Clean Power Capital Corp.’s first major investment is in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a U.S. company focused on deploying hydrogen fueling infrastructure, first across the United States,” Kilambi said. “PowerTap is a technology that was developed over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Energy, big oil companies and Renault, the automaker. We acquired this technology last year. It’s unique because it allows the generation of hydrogen onsite, at an individual fueling station. Most all hydrogen fueling stations out there right now, and there are very few, the hydrogen is generated offsite and shipped in on trucks. That’s a very expensive process.”

He described how vehicles that run on hydrogen will soon hit the U.S. market, and a lack of fueling stations is one of the current obstacles to their adoption.

“Hydrogen-powered trucks and cars are coming as the U.S. and other countries move toward cleaner fuels. Hydrogen has significant advantages over battery-electric vehicles, particularly when it comes to long haul trucking and commercial vehicles,” Kilambi said. “Hydrogen vehicles have a longer range on a single refueling. Toyota, Nikola, Daimler-Volvo all have announced hydrogen vehicles coming to market in the next couple of years. The problem is the lack of fueling infrastructure. There are only about 70 publicly available hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S. right now, compared to 25,000 battery-electric vehicle charging stations, so there is a huge gap. The U.S. Department of Energy says thousands of hydrogen stations are needed in the next three to five years.”

Kilambi noted that PowerTap’s proven technology and strategy based on partnerships will provide big advantages as the number of locations expands.

“The PowerTap model is a unique small footprint that can make hydrogen cheaper onsite than other technologies that are being used. The 100,000-plus gas stations and truck stops in the U.S. have the locations locked up, so we’re partnering with them. That makes it quicker to deploy and get zoning approval. PowerTap made its first major announcement in the past couple of months, partnering with the Andretti Group, led by Michael and Mario Andretti of auto racing fame. They own over 100 stations in the Western U.S. Also, a distribution partner we have will be introducing us to all the major gas station and truck stop owners in the U.S.”

