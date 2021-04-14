Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,869 in the last 365 days.

Author of Healing Leadership Says Leaders Are Healers

Healing Leadership book

Healing Leadership book

Dr. Ginny A. Baro, PhD, MS, MBA, CPC

Dr. Ginny A. Baro, PhD, MS, MBA, CPC

ExecutiveBound

ExecutiveBound

And the First Step is to Heal Ourselves

A must read for anyone seeking to lead with authenticity and higher purpose.”
— Jill Johnson, CEO at Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership
BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book, Healing Leadership: How to Lead, Love, and Thrive in Business and Life, award-winning international transformational speaker and leadership coach Ginny A. Baro shares innovative leadership strategies for navigating change successfully.

Dr. Baro reports that a new leadership style is emerging in response to current global crises. Throughout this book, she explores the secrets of healing leadership and recommends high-performance habits for improving self-leadership and developing a growth mindset and resilience.

After conducting a field study interviewing forty-one diverse industry experts showcased in the book, she reveals twenty-one distinct critical leadership skills and qualities leaders require to overcome challenges and thrive in this challenging environment.

Dr. Baro writes, “Each of us is being called upon to become part of the healing leadership around the globe... The 2020 pandemic and our new way of working and living highlight the importance of empathetic leadership that values and embraces a human-centric approach where people’s well-being is at the forefront of all business imperatives and ideals.”

Baro’s book also provides expert advice on how to develop, mentor, coach, and retain talent; microsteps and resources to awaken your strengths, contribute to others and skyrocket your career; and strategies for personal development to unleash your full potential.

Praise for Healing Leadership:

“Meeting the challenges of our time requires a significant reframe of what leadership means today. Healing Leadership is the playbook for these new times, offering a wealth of inspiration and immediately implementable ideas.” — Fabienne Fredrickson, Boldheart.com

“Ginny Baro’s powerful new book will inspire and motivate you to lead with intention, integrity, compassion, and mutual respect. Healing Leadership is what the world needs most right now.” — Sandra Stosz, Trustee for the US Coast Guard Academy Loy Institute for Leader¬ship, author of Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters

Credentials:

Dr. Ginny A. Baro is an award-winning international transformational speaker, certified leadership coach, career strategist, and #1 bestselling author of Fearless Women at Work and Healing Leadership. Named one of the Top 100 Global Thought Leaders, she delivers coaching programs, trainings, and keynotes to global audiences to develop individual women and leaders and helps Fortune 500 companies build inclusive leadership dream teams. Prior to starting ExecutiveBound®, Baro, who holds a Ph.D. in information systems, an MS in computer science, an MBA in management, and a BA in Computer Science and Economics, was a director at Lord, Abbett & Co., LLC. She also worked for Alliance Bernstein and Prudential. She immigrated to the U.S. at age 14 from the Dominican Republic and speaks fluent Spanish. Healing Leadership (Bavaro Press) is her second book.

Availability: New York, nationwide, and internationally by arrangement and via telephone

Dr. Ginny A. Baro
ExecutiveBound
+1 201-388-6318
drbaro@executivebound.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Healing Leadership by Dr. Ginny A. Baro

You just read:

Author of Healing Leadership Says Leaders Are Healers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.