Beauty Foodie Girls Love Wine Weekends Luxury Travel Reward in Sonoma Launches
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good works to fund meaningful program for girls; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury wine weekend travel.
Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff to earn 'Sonoma Girls Party'; an all-inclusive luxury girlfriend weekend.
The Exclusive Beauty Foodie Girls Love Wine Weekend includes; $1500 luxury hotel gift card, private car service from airport to Sonoma, dining and spa rewards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Rewarding Girls Love Wine Weekend Travel to celebrate with your girlfriends and enjoy Sonoma's best parties of the year; WineLove Weekend, Pinot on The River, and Wine and Food Affair."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.
We created the perfect party, "Celebrate Life in Paradise." We're rewarding a luxury foodie celebration in Cayman; women who love '40 and 50 is Beautiful,' are Happily Divorced and recent Happy Empty Nesters too. www.2023CaymanFreedom.com
Love Tennis Travel; join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament. www.TennisGirlsParty.com
Fashion Loves Freedom is a Lovely Girls Party Club shopping reward. Travel in style wherever you go. Members enjoy exclusive luxury rewards; jewelry, luggage, and shoes. www.FashionLovesFreedom.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
