Jowell Global Ltd. Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with ZTO Express to Boost Global Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, China, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall in China, today announced the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX:2057) (“ZTO”) a global express delivery service provider following a visit by representatives from ZTO to JWEL’s headquarter on April 1, 2021.

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement signed by the parties, JWEL and ZTO will seek in-depth collaboration in smart logistics and community new retail amid a growing population using mobile internet in the 5G era, which is expected to create great business opportunities for the collaboration between JWEL and ZTO in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. ZTO will provide JWEL logistic services for goods sent by JWEL from China to Africa and to the rest of the world. JWEL will also be able to sell its products through ZTO stores located in China and overseas to expand its sales channel.

Mr. Changjian Lai, Vice President of ZTO, said: “We look forward to working with JWEL and help the Company gain access to global markets via our extensive network coverage globally and automatic sorting system that are playing a crucial role for the supply chain upgrading of our trusted corporate partners.”

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: “The Company has worked hard in recent years to expand into African, Southeast Asian, European and American markets. Logistics is critical when competition turns increasingly aggressive in the e-commerce industry. ZTO’s strong logistics network and automatic sorting system will help JWEL further improve its supply chain management and become more competitive in global markets.

“This will be a win-win collaboration that helps boost business growth for both parties. JWEL also looks forward to working with more domestic partners to consolidate industry resources and drive success of the Company’s global development strategies.” Mr. Xu stated.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store”. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and worldwide as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)