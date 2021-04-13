Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating TYG, NTG, XRVTX, and CEN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Royce Value Trust, Inc., and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.   If you are a current owner of shares of any of these investments, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: TYG)

Barr Law Group is investigating Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG)

Barr Law Group is investigating Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRVTX)

Barr Law Group is investigating Royce Value Trust, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN)

Barr Law Group is investigating Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@barrlaw.com
(619) 400-4966
www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@barrlaw.com
619-400-4966
501 W Broadway Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
www.barrlaw.com


