VitalHub Announces the Appointment of New Board of Directors Member and Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce two new appointments to its Board of Directors, with Tony Shen serving as a Board Director and Chris Schnarr serving as Chairman of the Board.



Tony Shen was previously serving as a non-voting board observer and has now been appointed as a Director of the Board. Chris Schnarr has been a director of VitalHub since DATE and was previously serving as Lead Director on the Board, with VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow serving as Chairman of the Board. Consistent with the Company’s best practices governance mandate, Mr. Schnarr’s appointment provides for an independent Chairman.

Tony Shen was previously co-Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer at Aastra Technologies Limited until its eventual sale to Mitel Networks Corporation in 2014. Tony was fundamental to Aastra’s integration strategy and responsible for the global operations of more than 2,000 employees around the world which resulted in the company becoming one of the top global players in the enterprise communications market. He served on the Board of Directors of Aastra Technologies from 1996 until 2014 and subsequently, served on the board of Mitel Networks Corporation until 2015. Tony holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Engineering Physics) from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Schnarr is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience across a range of industries including founding, managing, and advising growth companies with respect to strategy, corporate finance, sales and marketing, operations, corporate development, M&A, and governance, both in the private and public realm. Mr. Schnarr’s Board member experience spans 8 public and 5 private companies, including TSXV, TSX, and NYSE listed companies. Mr. Schnarr has extensive Board committee experience, including Audit (Chair) and Governance and Compensation (Chair). Mr. Schnarr is currently a director of Stormcrow Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CROW.P), PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR), Greyhame Capital Corp., and Highmark Innovations Inc. His industry experience includes healthcare, software, technology, communications, agriculture & food, NHP/OTC/CPG, and pharma/biotech. Mr. Schnarr is a graduate of the Director’s Education Program at Rotman School of Business and holds the ICD.D designation.

“It has already been a pleasure working with Tony as a non-voting board observer, and Chris as our Lead Director,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Tony brings extensive operations and integration experience, which will be highly valuable around the board table. Likewise, Chris has extensive public company board experience and outstanding governance acumen, making him an ideal individual to lead the Board at this stage.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

