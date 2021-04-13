Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investors in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: FUBO shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 18, 201, a lawsuit was filed against fuboTV Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements concerning: (i)Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) Fubo’s offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo’s data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into sports wagering; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) declined from $62.29 per share on December 22, 2020, to as low as $20.61 per share on April 7, 2021.

Those who purchased fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


