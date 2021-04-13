Dynaleo’s Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD Cannabis-Infused Gummy Brands Now Available in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynaleo, Canada's highest-capacity manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused soft chews, announced its two consumer brands, Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD, are now available in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) website and select retailers.



Following its successful launch in British Columbia and Saskatchewan earlier in 2021, Sunshower enters Canada's largest recreational cannabis market with two fun, mouth-watering flavours – Watermelon Lemonade and Mango Tangerine, with each pack containing five pieces and a total of 10 mg THC. Outside of Ontario, Sunshower has already become the go-to gummy for adults looking for a delicious and consistent THC experience, with vibrant fruit flavours, natural ingredients, and no cannabis aftertaste.

DYNATHRIVE CBD is coming to Ontario as Canada's first and only large-format CBD soft chew. It’s made with Canadian apple juice and natural apple cider vinegar to deliver a sweetly refreshing, tart taste and is infused with purified CBD isolate, so it’s THC-free. The first DYNATHRIVE CBD format contains 30 pieces with 300mg total CBD, a month’s supply for people that want to include CBD in their daily wellness routine. It offers convenient and precise dosing, without the mess or guesswork that comes with other CBD formats like oils and tinctures. Dynaleo will also introduce a new DYNATHRIVE Pomegranate CBD soft chew in May 2021.



“Our team takes a lot of pride delivering the finest cannabis-infused products to our loyal customers. We truly are a Canadian company: our soft chews are designed and formulated here, and they are manufactured by our dedicated Edmonton-based team, who strive to make the best soft chews in the market. We are delighted to have this opportunity to bring Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD to Ontario consumers because we know they’re going to love them,” said Michael Krestell, Executive Chairman of Dynaleo Inc. “Sunshower is the perfect choice for adults looking to enjoy their entire THC experience with delicious flavours and a classic gummy chew. At the same time, DYNATHRIVE CBD helps daily consumers benefit from precision CBD dosing in a convenient and enjoyable monthly sized format.”

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based licensed processor that is focused on manufacturing cannabis-infused adult soft-chews. Dynaleo's purpose-built manufacturing plant contains specialized production equipment to produce precisely dosed cannabinoid-infused edibles for the Canadian market. Dynaleo’s mission is to create the finest infused soft chews that enable consumers to enjoy cannabinoids, without the negative health effects of inhalation.

