107 New City & County Government Agencies Join E-Marketplace, Connect to Over 100,000 Business Suppliers in Rapid Start to the Year

Increased Government Spending Brings Universities, Housing Authorities, Park Districts, Utilities, Towns, Cities, Counties & Villages to the DemandStar Network

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the leading online network for connecting businesses of all sizes to public sector opportunities, has welcomed 107 new government agencies in 2021 that have signed up with the e-marketplace to more easily locate and secure contracts with business suppliers.

“Government and supplier procurement has evolved within the past decade, slowly moving from outdated technology and processes to more modern and efficient ways of doing business. That is up until 2020, when the industry’s need for better procurement skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “In just over a year since COVID-19 hit, we’ve seen governments and businesses increase engagement on our platform. We anticipate this trend will accelerate as the Biden administration approves trillions of new infrastructure spending via the American Jobs Plan.”

With these new government agencies, DemandStar’s online network now houses over 650 government agencies and over 100,000 active business suppliers. To name only a few of DemandStar’s members, agencies span from local cities, libraries, and fire stations to statewide governing bodies, county-wide public school boards, and highway infrastructure. Since the beginning of the pandemic, contracts secured within DemandStar total over $3.5B in value.

Below are a few stand-out agencies from the new additions:

  • Missouri State University, Missouri
  • Marquette County, Wisconsin
  • City of Pittsburg, California
  • Saline County, Kansas
  • Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, Florida
  • City of Temple, Georgia
  • Geneva Park District, Illinois
  • Southfield Public Schools, Michigan
  • Town of Vienna, Virginia
  • Custer County Office of Emergency Management, Colorado

Government agencies and businesses looking to join DemandStar’s e-bidding procurement marketplace can learn more at https://network.demandstar.com/.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR
DemandStar builds communities by connecting government entities quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serve as the gateway for B2B partnerships between governments and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government entities and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

Contact: Jamie Andersen
Phone: (949) 502-6200
Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com 


