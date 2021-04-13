Radware Named a Customer’s Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application Firewalls Report

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has been recognized as a Customer’s Choice in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls Report. Radware has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Web Application Firewalls market. Radware believes that customers rated it highly due to its ease of deployment and high level of security.



Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides enterprise-grade, continuously adaptive web application security protection. Radware’s ICSA Labs certified market-leading web application firewall, provides full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets.

“We are honored by this recognition in Gartner’s Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewall Report, as it is a testament to our customers’ confidence in our product, services and support,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware. “With application availability more important to the user experience than ever, and as organizations accelerate their migrations to the cloud, enterprises are looking for a WAF solution with integrated protection for all environments. Radware’s WAF solutions provides fast, reliable and secure delivery of mission-critical Web applications and APIs, whether they are in the cloud or on a corporate network.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a technology review platform by, and for, end-user professionals. According to Gartner, “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50+ published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 370,000 verified reviews in more than 360 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

