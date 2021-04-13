WPD Pharmaceuticals and IAG to Host a Joint Webinar, “The Potential of Advanced Imaging to Show the Early Treatment Effects of Berubicin in Brain Cancer”

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in an upcoming webinar “The Potential of Advanced Imaging to Show the Early Treatment Effects of Berubicin in Brain Cancer” with Image Analysis Group (“IAG”), a leading medical imaging company providing important critical imaging services during the Berubicin phase 2 clinical trial.



Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD and Diana Dupont-Roettger, Chief Scientific Alliance Officer of IAG will be discussing how the use of modern trial infrastructure, advanced imaging and selected imaging biomarkers can increase the chances of success in brain cancer drug development and how advanced imaging strategies in global multi-center clinical trials can accelerate drug development through efficient central imaging data management and centralized review. They will also be discussing how IAG and WPD will be collaborating together during upcoming Berubicin trials.

Webinar Details

Investors are invited to participate in the upcoming webinar, details of the event are below:

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 1pm ET

Webinar link: The Potential of Advanced Imaging to Show the Early Treatment Effects of Berubicin in Brain Cancer.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

Cautionary Statements:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that contemplate activities, events or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that we can access the remainder of our NCRD grants, that our drug Glioma could attain EU designated orphan status and that WPD’s drugs could be developed into novel treatments for cancer. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations based on information currently available to management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Factors which may prevent the forward looking statement from being realized is that competitors or others may successfully challenge a granted patent and the patent could be rendered void; that we are unable to raise sufficient funding for our research; that we may not meet the requirements to receive the grants awarded or orphan status sought; that our drugs don’t provide positive treatment, or if they do, the side effects are damaging; competitors may develop better or cheaper drugs; and we may be unable to obtain regulatory approval for any drugs we develop. Readers should refer to the risk disclosure included from time-to-time in the documents the Company files on SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, they should not be relied upon and there can be no assurance that any of them will prove to be accurate. Finally, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.